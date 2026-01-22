Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 14.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,702,466 worth of TFX, making it the #106 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFX:

TFX — last trade: $102.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2025 Liam Kelly Chairman, President & CEO 1,500 $115.07 $172,605
08/05/2025 Jaewon Ryu Director 1,500 $115.00 $172,500
08/06/2025 Gretchen R. Haggerty Director 500 $114.75 $57,375
08/05/2025 Stuart A. Randle Director 1,000 $115.86 $115,860
08/05/2025 Andrew A. Krakauer Director 1,000 $115.25 $115,250

And Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA), the #216 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,464,977 worth of ESTA, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESTA is detailed in the table below:

ESTA — last trade: $67.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2025 Filippo Caldini Chief Executive Officer 2,850 $35.20 $100,320
08/13/2025 Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Director 2,300 $34.30 $78,880
08/14/2025 Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Director 2,600 $37.85 $98,410

