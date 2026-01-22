Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 14.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,702,466 worth of TFX, making it the #106 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFX:
TFX — last trade: $102.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Liam Kelly
|Chairman, President & CEO
|1,500
|$115.07
|$172,605
|08/05/2025
|Jaewon Ryu
|Director
|1,500
|$115.00
|$172,500
|08/06/2025
|Gretchen R. Haggerty
|Director
|500
|$114.75
|$57,375
|08/05/2025
|Stuart A. Randle
|Director
|1,000
|$115.86
|$115,860
|08/05/2025
|Andrew A. Krakauer
|Director
|1,000
|$115.25
|$115,250
And Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA), the #216 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,464,977 worth of ESTA, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESTA is detailed in the table below:
ESTA — last trade: $67.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|Filippo Caldini
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,850
|$35.20
|$100,320
|08/13/2025
|Nicholas Sheridan Lewin
|Director
|2,300
|$34.30
|$78,880
|08/14/2025
|Nicholas Sheridan Lewin
|Director
|2,600
|$37.85
|$98,410
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SEC Filing Alerts Service
Institutional Holders of DTM
ILMN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.