FTRE

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

January 06, 2026 — 09:38 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 0.02% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,586,949 worth of FTRE, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:

FTRE — last trade: $16.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2025 Peter M. Neupert Director 62,500 $6.51 $407,150
09/02/2025 Erin L. Russell Director 9,854 $10.15 $100,018

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #209 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,697,312 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:

BHVN — last trade: $9.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/13/2025 Gregory Bailey Director 400,000 $7.50 $3,000,000
11/13/2025 John W. Childs Director 3,333,333 $7.50 $24,999,998
11/13/2025 Vlad Coric Chief Executive Officer 666,666 $7.50 $4,999,995
11/17/2025 George C. Clark VP, Chief Accounting Officer 17,000 $8.52 $144,770

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

