Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 0.02% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,586,949 worth of FTRE, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:
FTRE — last trade: $16.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|Peter M. Neupert
|Director
|62,500
|$6.51
|$407,150
|09/02/2025
|Erin L. Russell
|Director
|9,854
|$10.15
|$100,018
And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #209 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,697,312 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:
BHVN — last trade: $9.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/13/2025
|Gregory Bailey
|Director
|400,000
|$7.50
|$3,000,000
|11/13/2025
|John W. Childs
|Director
|3,333,333
|$7.50
|$24,999,998
|11/13/2025
|Vlad Coric
|Chief Executive Officer
|666,666
|$7.50
|$4,999,995
|11/17/2025
|George C. Clark
|VP, Chief Accounting Officer
|17,000
|$8.52
|$144,770
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
GGT Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPBU
USBI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.