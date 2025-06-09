Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFLO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), which makes up 3.24% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $122,654,277 worth of MRK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRK:
MRK — last trade: $78.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/05/2025
|Douglas M. Baker Jr.
|Director
|15,000
|$88.50
|$1,327,500
|02/06/2025
|Inge G. Thulin
|Director
|2,833
|$88.25
|$250,000
