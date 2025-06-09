Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFLO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), which makes up 3.24% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $122,654,277 worth of MRK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRK:

MRK — last trade: $78.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/05/2025 Douglas M. Baker Jr. Director 15,000 $88.50 $1,327,500 02/06/2025 Inge G. Thulin Director 2,833 $88.25 $250,000

