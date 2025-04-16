Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RSPG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), which makes up 4.34% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,353,437 worth of FANG, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FANG:

FANG — last trade: $127.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2024 Robert K. Reeves Director 2,832 $180.00 $509,760 12/16/2024 Steven E. West Director 6,000 $162.66 $975,960 02/28/2025 Frank D. Tsuru Director 2,000 $156.51 $313,020

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

 NHTB Split History

 Funds Holding ARYA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.