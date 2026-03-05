Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RSPF

Markets
March 05, 2026

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,514,228 worth of ARES, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARES:

ARES — last trade: $116.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2026 Ashish Bhutani Director 10,000 $126.61 $1,266,100
02/20/2026 Judy D. Olian Director 480 $124.43 $59,726

