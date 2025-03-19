Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PXI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 2.02% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,096,778 worth of DTM, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $96.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 170 $96.69 $16,436 03/10/2025 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Director 1,013 $86.37 $87,480

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy

 ETFs Holding MPAA

 ETFs Holding AXDX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.