Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PXI

March 19, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 2.02% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,096,778 worth of DTM, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $96.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 170 $96.69 $16,436
03/10/2025 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Director 1,013 $86.37 $87,480

