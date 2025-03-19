Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PXI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 2.02% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,096,778 worth of DTM, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:
DTM — last trade: $96.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Jeffrey A. Jewell
|Executive V.P., CFO
|170
|$96.69
|$16,436
|03/10/2025
|Robert C. Skaggs Jr.
|Director
|1,013
|$86.37
|$87,480
