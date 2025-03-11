Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PXI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), which makes up 2.22% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,227,021 worth of FANG, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FANG:
FANG — last trade: $140.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2024
|Robert K. Reeves
|Director
|2,832
|$180.00
|$509,760
|12/16/2024
|Steven E. West
|Director
|6,000
|$162.66
|$975,960
|02/28/2025
|Frank D. Tsuru
|Director
|2,000
|$156.51
|$313,020
