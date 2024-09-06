Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PEX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 4.27% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $466,239 worth of GBDC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $14.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/11/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 512,267 $16.03 $8,213,508 06/11/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 512,267 $16.03 $8,213,508 08/09/2024 Anita J. Rival Director 31,000 $14.39 $446,090 08/19/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.69 $587,600 08/19/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.69 $587,600 08/21/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.87 $594,600 08/21/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.87 $594,600 08/27/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/27/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/23/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/23/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/28/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $15.04 $300,800 08/28/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 20,000 $15.04 $300,800 08/30/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.01 $600,200 08/30/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.01 $600,200 09/04/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.93 $597,000 09/04/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.93 $597,000

