Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PEX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 4.27% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $466,239 worth of GBDC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:
GBDC — last trade: $14.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|512,267
|$16.03
|$8,213,508
|06/11/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|512,267
|$16.03
|$8,213,508
|08/09/2024
|Anita J. Rival
|Director
|31,000
|$14.39
|$446,090
|08/19/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$14.69
|$587,600
|08/19/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$14.69
|$587,600
|08/21/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$14.87
|$594,600
|08/21/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$14.87
|$594,600
|08/27/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$15.04
|$601,400
|08/27/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$15.04
|$601,400
|08/23/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$15.04
|$601,400
|08/23/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$15.04
|$601,400
|08/28/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$15.04
|$300,800
|08/28/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|20,000
|$15.04
|$300,800
|08/30/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$15.01
|$600,200
|08/30/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$15.01
|$600,200
|09/04/2024
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$14.93
|$597,000
|09/04/2024
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|40,000
|$14.93
|$597,000
