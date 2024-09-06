News & Insights

Markets
GBDC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of PEX

September 06, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 4.27% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $466,239 worth of GBDC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $14.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/11/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 512,267 $16.03 $8,213,508
06/11/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 512,267 $16.03 $8,213,508
08/09/2024 Anita J. Rival Director 31,000 $14.39 $446,090
08/19/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.69 $587,600
08/19/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.69 $587,600
08/21/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.87 $594,600
08/21/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.87 $594,600
08/27/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400
08/27/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400
08/23/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400
08/23/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400
08/28/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $15.04 $300,800
08/28/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 20,000 $15.04 $300,800
08/30/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.01 $600,200
08/30/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.01 $600,200
09/04/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.93 $597,000
09/04/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.93 $597,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VEGI YTD Return
 DaVita Stock Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LILA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.