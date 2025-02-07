Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OILT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 0.39% of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $49,558 worth of MTDR, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:
MTDR — last trade: $56.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2024
|Christopher P. Calvert
|EVP and COO
|1,000
|$56.40
|$56,400
|09/06/2024
|Robert T. Macalik
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|500
|$50.25
|$25,125
|09/06/2024
|Bryan A. Erman
|EVP, GC and Head of M&A
|1,000
|$50.35
|$50,350
|09/06/2024
|Brian J. Willey
|EVP and CFO
|1,500
|$50.50
|$75,750
|09/06/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,500
|$51.47
|$128,675
|09/10/2024
|Shelley F. Appel
|Director
|500
|$49.83
|$24,916
|09/09/2024
|Christopher P. Calvert
|EVP and COO
|1,000
|$50.30
|$50,300
|09/09/2024
|Van H. Singleton II
|President-Land, A&D, Planning
|1,000
|$50.09
|$50,090
|09/09/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,500
|$49.97
|$124,925
|09/10/2024
|William Thomas Elsener
|EVP, Reservoir Engineering
|500
|$49.47
|$24,735
|09/13/2024
|Robert Gaines Baty
|Director
|500
|$50.58
|$25,290
|10/29/2024
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|305
|$50.92
|$15,531
|10/30/2024
|Glenn W. Stetson
|EVP-Production
|1,000
|$51.33
|$51,330
|12/06/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$55.18
|$110,360
|12/13/2024
|William Thomas Elsener
|EVP, Reservoir Engineering
|800
|$56.60
|$45,280
|12/13/2024
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|180
|$57.49
|$10,348
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PET
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AU
THFF Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.