Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OILT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 0.39% of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $49,558 worth of MTDR, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:

MTDR — last trade: $56.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $56.40 $56,400 09/06/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $50.25 $25,125 09/06/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,000 $50.35 $50,350 09/06/2024 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 1,500 $50.50 $75,750 09/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $51.47 $128,675 09/10/2024 Shelley F. Appel Director 500 $49.83 $24,916 09/09/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $50.30 $50,300 09/09/2024 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 1,000 $50.09 $50,090 09/09/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $49.97 $124,925 09/10/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $49.47 $24,735 09/13/2024 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $50.58 $25,290 10/29/2024 Monika U. Ehrman Director 305 $50.92 $15,531 10/30/2024 Glenn W. Stetson EVP-Production 1,000 $51.33 $51,330 12/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $55.18 $110,360 12/13/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 800 $56.60 $45,280 12/13/2024 Monika U. Ehrman Director 180 $57.49 $10,348

