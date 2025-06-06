Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MVPA

June 06, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG), which makes up 3.03% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,909,904 worth of VG, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VG:

VG — last trade: $14.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 250,000 $9.37 $2,342,500
03/11/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 200,385 $9.86 $1,975,796
03/11/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 200,385 $9.86 $1,975,796
03/12/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 269,500 $10.39 $2,798,851
03/12/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 269,500 $10.38 $2,797,631
03/13/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 231,500 $10.31 $2,387,574
03/11/2025 Jimmy D. Staton Director 49,000 $10.13 $496,370
03/13/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 231,500 $10.32 $2,388,044
03/14/2025 Michael Sabel See Remark 234,500 $10.53 $2,469,285
03/14/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remark 234,500 $10.53 $2,469,285

