Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MVPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG), which makes up 3.03% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,909,904 worth of VG, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VG:

VG — last trade: $14.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 250,000 $9.37 $2,342,500 03/11/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 200,385 $9.86 $1,975,796 03/11/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 200,385 $9.86 $1,975,796 03/12/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 269,500 $10.39 $2,798,851 03/12/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 269,500 $10.38 $2,797,631 03/13/2025 Michael Sabel See Remarks 231,500 $10.31 $2,387,574 03/11/2025 Jimmy D. Staton Director 49,000 $10.13 $496,370 03/13/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remarks 231,500 $10.32 $2,388,044 03/14/2025 Michael Sabel See Remark 234,500 $10.53 $2,469,285 03/14/2025 Robert B. Pender See Remark 234,500 $10.53 $2,469,285

