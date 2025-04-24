Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MVPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG), which makes up 2.03% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,257,900 worth of VG, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VG:
VG — last trade: $8.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2025
|Robert B. Pender
|See Remarks
|250,000
|$9.37
|$2,342,500
|03/11/2025
|Robert B. Pender
|See Remarks
|200,385
|$9.86
|$1,975,796
|03/11/2025
|Michael Sabel
|See Remarks
|200,385
|$9.86
|$1,975,796
|03/12/2025
|Robert B. Pender
|See Remarks
|269,500
|$10.39
|$2,798,851
|03/12/2025
|Michael Sabel
|See Remarks
|269,500
|$10.38
|$2,797,631
|03/13/2025
|Michael Sabel
|See Remarks
|231,500
|$10.31
|$2,387,574
|03/11/2025
|Jimmy D. Staton
|Director
|49,000
|$10.13
|$496,370
|03/13/2025
|Robert B. Pender
|See Remarks
|231,500
|$10.32
|$2,388,044
|03/14/2025
|Michael Sabel
|See Remark
|234,500
|$10.53
|$2,469,285
|03/14/2025
|Robert B. Pender
|See Remark
|234,500
|$10.53
|$2,469,285
