Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGMT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.90% of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,357,982 worth of PHIN, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:

PHIN — last trade: $42.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2025 Rohan Weerasinghe Director 6,130 $42.78 $262,260
04/30/2025 Brady D. Ericson President and CEO 10,000 $39.73 $397,327
05/22/2025 Meggan M. Walsh Director 1,400 $42.71 $59,795

