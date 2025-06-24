Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MGMT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.90% of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,357,982 worth of PHIN, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:
PHIN — last trade: $42.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2025
|Rohan Weerasinghe
|Director
|6,130
|$42.78
|$262,260
|04/30/2025
|Brady D. Ericson
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$39.73
|$397,327
|05/22/2025
|Meggan M. Walsh
|Director
|1,400
|$42.71
|$59,795
