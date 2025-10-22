Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JDOC

October 22, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 1.78% of the JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $145,972 worth of VRTX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:

VRTX — last trade: $426.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2025 Reshma Kewalramani CEO & President 10,000 $389.58 $3,895,768
08/06/2025 Bruce I. Sachs Director 5,000 $389.68 $1,948,416

