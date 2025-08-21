Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $890,618 worth of PRG, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRG:
PRG — last trade: $32.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2025
|Brian Garner
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,500
|$28.93
|$101,255
|05/12/2025
|Steven A. Michaels
|President and CEO
|15,000
|$29.03
|$435,450
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #66 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $682,914 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:
ABR — last trade: $11.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|210,000
|$9.25
|$1,942,000
|05/22/2025
|Gianni Ottaviano
|EVP, Struc Fin Prod
|4,527
|$8.94
|$40,476
|05/22/2025
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$8.47
|$84,750
|05/22/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|4,500
|$8.74
|$39,319
|06/03/2025
|William C. Green
|Director
|13,821
|$9.45
|$130,608
