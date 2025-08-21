Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

August 21, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $890,618 worth of PRG, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRG:

PRG — last trade: $32.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2025 Brian Garner Chief Financial Officer 3,500 $28.93 $101,255
05/12/2025 Steven A. Michaels President and CEO 15,000 $29.03 $435,450

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #66 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $682,914 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:

ABR — last trade: $11.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/22/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 210,000 $9.25 $1,942,000
05/22/2025 Gianni Ottaviano EVP, Struc Fin Prod 4,527 $8.94 $40,476
05/22/2025 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $8.47 $84,750
05/22/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 4,500 $8.74 $39,319
06/03/2025 William C. Green Director 13,821 $9.45 $130,608

