Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.76% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,478,499 worth of CE, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $39.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,017 $41.83 $84,371 08/14/2025 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 2,000 $40.89 $81,787 08/14/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $40.94 $40,942 08/14/2025 Edward G. Galante Director 2,400 $41.27 $99,053 09/08/2025 Timothy Go Director 1,039 $46.25 $48,053

