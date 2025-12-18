Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXG

December 18, 2025 — 11:33 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR), which makes up 0.39% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $71,263 worth of BRBR, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRBR:

BRBR — last trade: $29.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2025 Elliot Stein Jr. Director 2,663 $37.49 $99,836
08/06/2025 Craig L. Rosenthal CLO & SECRETARY 2,600 $37.29 $96,958
08/14/2025 Shawn Conway Director 1,316 $37.98 $50,000

