Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.47% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $966,883 worth of MIDD, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $148.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/09/2025 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 780 $128.52 $100,248 12/15/2025 Edward P. Garden Director 102,903 $145.73 $14,996,481

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #112 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $920,687 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $40.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2025 Jason N. Gorevic Director 2,000 $49.14 $98,280 08/07/2025 Christopher Wade Flint EVP, President, Kemper Life 1,000 $50.12 $50,115 08/07/2025 Teresa Alvarez Canida Director 2,000 $48.96 $97,920 08/07/2025 Gerald Laderman Director 3,000 $49.37 $148,110 11/10/2025 Stuart B. Parker Director 25,000 $36.82 $920,500

