Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.47% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $966,883 worth of MIDD, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:
MIDD — last trade: $148.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2025
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|780
|$128.52
|$100,248
|12/15/2025
|Edward P. Garden
|Director
|102,903
|$145.73
|$14,996,481
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #112 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $920,687 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $40.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2025
|Jason N. Gorevic
|Director
|2,000
|$49.14
|$98,280
|08/07/2025
|Christopher Wade Flint
|EVP, President, Kemper Life
|1,000
|$50.12
|$50,115
|08/07/2025
|Teresa Alvarez Canida
|Director
|2,000
|$48.96
|$97,920
|08/07/2025
|Gerald Laderman
|Director
|3,000
|$49.37
|$148,110
|11/10/2025
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|25,000
|$36.82
|$920,500
