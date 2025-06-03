Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FDIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), which makes up 1.84% of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,700,010 worth of FLO, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLO:
FLO — last trade: $16.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|Thomas Caldecot Chubb III
|Director
|3,000
|$16.88
|$50,640
|05/27/2025
|William Jameson McFadden
|Director
|3,000
|$16.92
|$50,760
|05/27/2025
|George E. Deese
|Director
|6,000
|$16.84
|$101,039
