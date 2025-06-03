Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FDIV

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), which makes up 1.84% of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,700,010 worth of FLO, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLO:

FLO — last trade: $16.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/27/2025 Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Director 3,000 $16.88 $50,640
05/27/2025 William Jameson McFadden Director 3,000 $16.92 $50,760
05/27/2025 George E. Deese Director 6,000 $16.84 $101,039

