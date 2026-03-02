Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVDN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 7.24% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $221,491 worth of ABR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $7.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2025
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|54,000
|$8.69
|$469,360
|11/17/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|2,508
|$8.30
|$20,816
|11/17/2025
|Melvin F. Lazar
|Director
|5,000
|$8.28
|$41,400
|11/17/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|2,508
|$8.30
|$20,816
|11/28/2025
|William C. Green
|Director
|12,800
|$9.02
|$115,456
And Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), the #5 largest holding among components of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $185,144 worth of DX, which represents approximately 6.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DX is detailed in the table below:
DX — last trade: $14.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2025
|Smriti Laxman Popenoe
|Co-CEO and President
|4,260
|$12.16
|$51,784
|09/26/2025
|Robert S. Colligan
|CFO and COO
|4,200
|$12.12
|$50,904
