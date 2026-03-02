Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVDN

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 7.24% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $221,491 worth of ABR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $7.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 54,000 $8.69 $469,360
11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816
11/17/2025 Melvin F. Lazar Director 5,000 $8.28 $41,400
11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816
11/28/2025 William C. Green Director 12,800 $9.02 $115,456

And Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), the #5 largest holding among components of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $185,144 worth of DX, which represents approximately 6.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DX is detailed in the table below:

DX — last trade: $14.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2025 Smriti Laxman Popenoe Co-CEO and President 4,260 $12.16 $51,784
09/26/2025 Robert S. Colligan CFO and COO 4,200 $12.12 $50,904

