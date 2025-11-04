Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSMC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 1.10% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,162,401 worth of CROX, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:

CROX — last trade: $81.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 John B. Replogle Director 3,261 $76.69 $250,084 08/12/2025 Susan L. Healy EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $76.56 $153,120

And Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), the #24 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,035,884 worth of TFX, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFX is detailed in the table below:

TFX — last trade: $122.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2025 Liam Kelly Chairman, President & CEO 1,500 $115.07 $172,605 08/05/2025 Jaewon Ryu Director 1,500 $115.00 $172,500 08/06/2025 Gretchen R. Haggerty Director 500 $114.75 $57,375 08/05/2025 Stuart A. Randle Director 1,000 $115.86 $115,860 08/05/2025 Andrew A. Krakauer Director 1,000 $115.25 $115,250

