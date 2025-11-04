Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSMC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 1.10% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,162,401 worth of CROX, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:
CROX — last trade: $81.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|3,261
|$76.69
|$250,084
|08/12/2025
|Susan L. Healy
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$76.56
|$153,120
And Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), the #24 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,035,884 worth of TFX, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFX is detailed in the table below:
TFX — last trade: $122.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Liam Kelly
|Chairman, President & CEO
|1,500
|$115.07
|$172,605
|08/05/2025
|Jaewon Ryu
|Director
|1,500
|$115.00
|$172,500
|08/06/2025
|Gretchen R. Haggerty
|Director
|500
|$114.75
|$57,375
|08/05/2025
|Stuart A. Randle
|Director
|1,000
|$115.86
|$115,860
|08/05/2025
|Andrew A. Krakauer
|Director
|1,000
|$115.25
|$115,250
