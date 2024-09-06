Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), which makes up 5.23% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,807,423,910 worth of CAT, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAT:

CAT — last trade: $333.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2024 David Maclennan Director 500 $337.39 $168,695 05/20/2024 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $356.40 $35,640 09/04/2024 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $338.59 $33,859

