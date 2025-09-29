Markets
CNOB

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRS

September 29, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), which makes up 0.65% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,348,043 worth of CNOB, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB:

CNOB — last trade: $25.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2025 Susan C. O'donnell Director 2,691 $22.30 $60,000
08/01/2025 Stephen T. Boswell Director 7,700 $22.24 $171,232

And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $874,790 worth of PRG, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRG is detailed in the table below:

PRG — last trade: $33.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2025 Brian Garner Chief Financial Officer 3,500 $28.93 $101,255
05/12/2025 Steven A. Michaels President and CEO 15,000 $29.03 $435,450

