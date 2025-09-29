Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), which makes up 0.65% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,348,043 worth of CNOB, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB:
CNOB — last trade: $25.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2025
|Susan C. O'donnell
|Director
|2,691
|$22.30
|$60,000
|08/01/2025
|Stephen T. Boswell
|Director
|7,700
|$22.24
|$171,232
And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $874,790 worth of PRG, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRG is detailed in the table below:
PRG — last trade: $33.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2025
|Brian Garner
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,500
|$28.93
|$101,255
|05/12/2025
|Steven A. Michaels
|President and CEO
|15,000
|$29.03
|$435,450
