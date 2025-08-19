Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), which makes up 0.31% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,013,126 worth of HII, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HII:

HII — last trade: $267.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2025 John K. Welch Director 1,000 $174.92 $174,924 02/27/2025 Kirkland H. Donald Director 575 $173.62 $99,832

And Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), the #116 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,601,147 worth of TFX, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFX is detailed in the table below:

TFX — last trade: $119.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2025 Liam Kelly Chairman, President & CEO 1,500 $115.07 $172,605 08/05/2025 Jaewon Ryu Director 1,500 $115.00 $172,500 08/06/2025 Gretchen R. Haggerty Director 500 $114.75 $57,375 08/05/2025 Stuart A. Randle Director 1,000 $115.86 $115,860 08/05/2025 Andrew A. Krakauer Director 1,000 $115.25 $115,250

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 AHL Options Chain

 CVEO Split History

 Institutional Holders of CLFC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.