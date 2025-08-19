Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), which makes up 0.31% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,013,126 worth of HII, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HII:
HII — last trade: $267.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2025
|John K. Welch
|Director
|1,000
|$174.92
|$174,924
|02/27/2025
|Kirkland H. Donald
|Director
|575
|$173.62
|$99,832
And Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), the #116 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,601,147 worth of TFX, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFX is detailed in the table below:
TFX — last trade: $119.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Liam Kelly
|Chairman, President & CEO
|1,500
|$115.07
|$172,605
|08/05/2025
|Jaewon Ryu
|Director
|1,500
|$115.00
|$172,500
|08/06/2025
|Gretchen R. Haggerty
|Director
|500
|$114.75
|$57,375
|08/05/2025
|Stuart A. Randle
|Director
|1,000
|$115.86
|$115,860
|08/05/2025
|Andrew A. Krakauer
|Director
|1,000
|$115.25
|$115,250
