Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 0.20% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,098,132 worth of CIVI, making it the #169 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:

CIVI — last trade: $30.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Travis L. Counts Chief Admn Officer & Secretary 3,500 $27.89 $97,626 05/09/2025 Marianella Foschi CFO & Treasurer 3,500 $27.65 $96,780 05/09/2025 M. Christopher Doyle CEO & President 9,019 $27.72 $250,002 05/09/2025 Howard A. Willard Director 7,000 $27.67 $193,690 05/09/2025 Carrie M. Fox Director 18,076 $27.72 $501,056 05/09/2025 Wouter T. Van Kempen Director 7,150 $27.99 $200,128 05/09/2025 Clayton A. Carrell President & COO 31,010 $28.22 $875,074

And Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL), the #234 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,230,896 worth of HL, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HL is detailed in the table below:

HL — last trade: $6.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2025 Robert Krcmarov President and CEO 6,570 $5.29 $34,750 05/06/2025 Robert Krcmarov President & CEO 14,867 $4.72 $70,108 05/07/2025 Catherine J. Boggs Director 20,000 $4.99 $99,786

