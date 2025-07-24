Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 0.20% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,098,132 worth of CIVI, making it the #169 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:
CIVI — last trade: $30.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Travis L. Counts
|Chief Admn Officer & Secretary
|3,500
|$27.89
|$97,626
|05/09/2025
|Marianella Foschi
|CFO & Treasurer
|3,500
|$27.65
|$96,780
|05/09/2025
|M. Christopher Doyle
|CEO & President
|9,019
|$27.72
|$250,002
|05/09/2025
|Howard A. Willard
|Director
|7,000
|$27.67
|$193,690
|05/09/2025
|Carrie M. Fox
|Director
|18,076
|$27.72
|$501,056
|05/09/2025
|Wouter T. Van Kempen
|Director
|7,150
|$27.99
|$200,128
|05/09/2025
|Clayton A. Carrell
|President & COO
|31,010
|$28.22
|$875,074
And Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL), the #234 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,230,896 worth of HL, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HL is detailed in the table below:
HL — last trade: $6.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2025
|Robert Krcmarov
|President and CEO
|6,570
|$5.29
|$34,750
|05/06/2025
|Robert Krcmarov
|President & CEO
|14,867
|$4.72
|$70,108
|05/07/2025
|Catherine J. Boggs
|Director
|20,000
|$4.99
|$99,786
