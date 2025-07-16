Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.34% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,539,128 worth of CLF, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $9.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2025 Jane M. Cronin Director 10,000 $10.56 $105,606 02/28/2025 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 9,500 $10.81 $102,742 03/10/2025 John T. Baldwin Director 4,000 $8.70 $34,800

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #77 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,281,157 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:

ACA — last trade: $87.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 Rhys J. Best Director 1,500 $79.83 $119,752 03/10/2025 Antonio Carrillo President & CEO 6,345 $78.56 $498,438

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RBKB

 TARA YTD Return

 Funds Holding YCS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.