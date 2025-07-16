Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DFSV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.34% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,539,128 worth of CLF, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $9.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2025
|Jane M. Cronin
|Director
|10,000
|$10.56
|$105,606
|02/28/2025
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|9,500
|$10.81
|$102,742
|03/10/2025
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|4,000
|$8.70
|$34,800
And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #77 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,281,157 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:
ACA — last trade: $87.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|1,500
|$79.83
|$119,752
|03/10/2025
|Antonio Carrillo
|President & CEO
|6,345
|$78.56
|$498,438
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RBKB
TARA YTD Return
Funds Holding YCS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.