Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CNRG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 4.11% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,301,032 worth of ARRY, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:

ARRY — last trade: $6.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2024 Kevin G. Hostetler Chief Executive Officer 14,430 $6.93 $100,038 12/16/2024 Neil Manning President & COO 5,700 $5.21 $29,697

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #17 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,455,820 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 2.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:

ACA — last trade: $78.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/12/2024 Steven J. Demetriou Director 6,000 $87.70 $526,200 03/05/2025 Rhys J. Best Director 1,500 $79.83 $119,752

