News & Insights

Markets
ARRY

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CNRG

March 11, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 4.11% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,301,032 worth of ARRY, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:

ARRY — last trade: $6.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/15/2024 Kevin G. Hostetler Chief Executive Officer 14,430 $6.93 $100,038
12/16/2024 Neil Manning President & COO 5,700 $5.21 $29,697

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #17 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,455,820 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 2.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:

ACA — last trade: $78.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/12/2024 Steven J. Demetriou Director 6,000 $87.70 $526,200
03/05/2025 Rhys J. Best Director 1,500 $79.83 $119,752

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SYK Technical Analysis
 Institutional Holders of DCUA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NGTV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SYK Technical Analysis-> Institutional Holders of DCUA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NGTV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARRY
ACA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.