Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CNRG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 4.11% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,301,032 worth of ARRY, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:
ARRY — last trade: $6.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2024
|Kevin G. Hostetler
|Chief Executive Officer
|14,430
|$6.93
|$100,038
|12/16/2024
|Neil Manning
|President & COO
|5,700
|$5.21
|$29,697
And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #17 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,455,820 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 2.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:
ACA — last trade: $78.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/12/2024
|Steven J. Demetriou
|Director
|6,000
|$87.70
|$526,200
|03/05/2025
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|1,500
|$79.83
|$119,752
