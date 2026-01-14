Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 1.14% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,343,093 worth of BA, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $244.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/19/2025
|Mortimer J. Buckley
|Director
|2,200
|$226.10
|$497,420
|11/24/2025
|Dana S. Deasy
|CIDO, SVP IDT&S
|554
|$178.88
|$99,102
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), the #41 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $868,176 worth of CRM, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRM is detailed in the table below:
CRM — last trade: $241.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2025
|David Blair Kirk
|Director
|3,400
|$254.66
|$865,827
|12/05/2025
|G. Mason Morfit
|Director
|96,000
|$260.58
|$25,015,680
|12/17/2025
|David Blair Kirk
|Director
|1,936
|$258.64
|$500,722
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By George Soros
XLS Historical Stock Prices
XOMA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.