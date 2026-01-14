Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 1.14% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,343,093 worth of BA, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $244.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/19/2025 Mortimer J. Buckley Director 2,200 $226.10 $497,420 11/24/2025 Dana S. Deasy CIDO, SVP IDT&S 554 $178.88 $99,102

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), the #41 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $868,176 worth of CRM, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRM is detailed in the table below:

CRM — last trade: $241.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2025 David Blair Kirk Director 3,400 $254.66 $865,827 12/05/2025 G. Mason Morfit Director 96,000 $260.58 $25,015,680 12/17/2025 David Blair Kirk Director 1,936 $258.64 $500,722

