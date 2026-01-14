Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 1.14% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,343,093 worth of BA, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $244.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/19/2025 Mortimer J. Buckley Director 2,200 $226.10 $497,420
11/24/2025 Dana S. Deasy CIDO, SVP IDT&S 554 $178.88 $99,102

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), the #41 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $868,176 worth of CRM, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRM is detailed in the table below:

CRM — last trade: $241.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/10/2025 David Blair Kirk Director 3,400 $254.66 $865,827
12/05/2025 G. Mason Morfit Director 96,000 $260.58 $25,015,680
12/17/2025 David Blair Kirk Director 1,936 $258.64 $500,722

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
