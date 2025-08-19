Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BSVO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), which makes up 0.41% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,287,701 worth of GIII, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GIII:

GIII — last trade: $26.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/17/2025 Jeffrey David Goldfarb Executive Vice President 23,076 $21.33 $492,211 06/24/2025 Amigo Victor Herrero Director 5,000 $21.95 $109,750

And Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB), the #107 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,077,394 worth of PRLB, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRLB is detailed in the table below:

PRLB — last trade: $48.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2025 Suresh Krishna President and CEO 1,725 $43.51 $75,055 08/05/2025 Rainer Gawlick Director 1,715 $43.79 $75,105

