Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BSVO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), which makes up 0.41% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,287,701 worth of GIII, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GIII:
GIII — last trade: $26.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/17/2025
|Jeffrey David Goldfarb
|Executive Vice President
|23,076
|$21.33
|$492,211
|06/24/2025
|Amigo Victor Herrero
|Director
|5,000
|$21.95
|$109,750
And Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB), the #107 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,077,394 worth of PRLB, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRLB is detailed in the table below:
PRLB — last trade: $48.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2025
|Suresh Krishna
|President and CEO
|1,725
|$43.51
|$75,055
|08/05/2025
|Rainer Gawlick
|Director
|1,715
|$43.79
|$75,105
