Insiders at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) sold US$1.0m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Quite a few Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sturm Ruger Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman of the Board, Michael Fifer, for US$471k worth of shares, at about US$72.53 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$67.23. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Sturm Ruger didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RGR Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Sturm Ruger Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Sturm Ruger shares. In total, Independent Director Terrence O'Connor dumped US$116k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Sturm Ruger Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Sturm Ruger shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sturm Ruger Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Sturm Ruger stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Sturm Ruger is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Sturm Ruger has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

