Insiders at Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Computer Programs and Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Troy Rosser, sold US$364k worth of shares at a price of US$31.29 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$27.70. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Computer Programs and Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CPSI Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Computer Programs and Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Computer Programs and Systems. In total, insider Troy Rosser dumped US$364k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Computer Programs and Systems insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 4.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Computer Programs and Systems Insiders?

An insider sold Computer Programs and Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Computer Programs and Systems and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

