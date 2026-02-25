Insiders Are Loading Up on 3 Small Caps—1 Looks Most Compelling

Insider activity in Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ: DMLP), and AirJoule Technology (NASDAQ: AIRJ) spiked in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, highlighting opportunities with each. However, as bullish as insider buying may be, other forces are also in play. The setups differ sharply by company, and the details matter.

Cineverse Insiders Double-Down on Double-Digit Holding

Cineverse is a small-cap, ad-supported streaming service focused on niche and non-mainstream entertainment. InsiderTrades data reveals six insiders making robust purchases in early Q1 2026, lifting the total insider holding to over 13.25%. Buyers include the CFO, CTO, and other critical C-suite execs, but these are the only market participants with significant interest in this stock. Analysts' data indicate an upside of over 200% in stock price, but this is based on only three ratings, only one of which is very recent. The most recent update is from Alliance Global Partners, which reiterated a Buy but gave no price target.

The institutions do not support this market and are actually distributing their shares. The data reveals only 8% institutional ownership and a return to sales as of early Q1. Among the reasons is tepid growth, a sluggish outlook, and a lack of profits. Key drivers for stocks in 2026 include business traction, profitability, and an outlook for improving profitability. Among the risks for this stock and its investors are consumer demand, which has yet to manifest in any significant manner, and competition. Competition for streaming traffic is intense and dominated by leaders such as Netflix and The Walt Disney Company.

Dorchester Minerals, LP, A High-Yielding Stock With Institutional Support

Dorchester Minerals is an independent limited partnership with royalty interests across the U.S. major energy production regions. It is not a high-flying growth name, but it produces steady, reliable cash flow and dividends, albeit at the mercy of energy prices and demand. Critical details in 2026 include its high, 12% dividend yield, and insider buying. Insiders, including the CEO, CFO, and several directors, bought shares in late 2025, underpinning the stock price bottom. The group owns nearly 6% of the stock, and its support is further bolstered by institutional activity.

Institutional activity is far more significant in this stock than in Cineverse. Institutions own a more substantial 20% of the shares and are accumulating the stock. Not only was the balance of activity bullish in all four quarters of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, but activity ramped throughout the year and is on track to set a multiyear high in early 2026. They provide a strong tailwind for this market, but may not lift its price significantly in the upcoming quarters.

Analyst sentiment is nil, with zero tracked by InsiderTrades to prod private and retail investors to buy. In this scenario, institutions that have the patience to wait for share prices to come to them will likely keep this stock moving sideways within a range until a potent catalyst emerges. Risk for investors includes the variable nature of the dividend. DMLP pays out based on free cash flow, tied to commodity prices and production, both of which are in constant flux. Potential catalysts include an increase in oil prices or demand.

AirJoule Insiders Buy Ahead of Commercial Launch

AirJoule (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is an emerging tech play and potential market disruptor. Its proprietary technology harvests water and cools air more efficiently than modern standards, and does it without harmful or problematic refrigeration chemicals. Key drivers for the business include data centers, which generate excessive heat and are vulnerable to humidity. With the cost per data center running in the tens of billions range, and data centers popping up like weeds, there is a need. What this means for AirJoule investors is a dual tailwind for the business as hyperscalers (and other industries) lean into the technology, using it to both cool air and create clean water for water-cooled GPU systems.

AirJoule insider activity is noteworthy because the group aggressively bought in Q4 2025, ramped up activity in Q1 2026, and now owns more than 40% of the shares. They provide a solid support base and a market tailwind compounded by institutional activity. Institutions own virtually all remaining shares and are also accumulating. Analysts are also bullish on the stock, with four rating it at a Moderate Buy and a consensus target forecasting nearly 200% upside. Catalysts include the expected launch of commercial products and services sometime this year. Risks include execution, but this risk is diminishing through work with hyperscalers such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), as well as through the European Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.