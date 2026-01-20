Insiders Are Buying Thousands of These Shares

Many investors keep a close eye on insider transactions, particularly buys, as they can often give a decent outlook surrounding the long-term picture.

Of course, it’s important to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, insiders of several companies – Micron MU, MicroStrategy MSTR, and APi Group APG – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Micron Director Dives In

Micron shares have been red hot thanks to the AI frenzy, up nearly 250% just over the last year. A director made a massive splash a few days back, acquiring roughly 11.6k MU shares at a total transaction cost of just under $4 million. It’s undoubtedly a sizable bet, again reflective of management’s confidence in the broader outlook.

Micron’s latest results came in notably strong, with accelerating demand for its AI services driving the growth. Sales grew more than +50% from the year-ago period to a new record, which impressively follows YoY growth rates of 46% and 36% in its previous two quarters, respectively.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin

MicroStrategy shares are highly volatile given the deep exposure to Bitcoin, regularly affected by its price swings. Shares have had a rollercoaster journey over the past year, up as high as 15% and down as low as 62%. But insiders don’t mind the volatility, with a director recently swooping in for 5k shares at a total transaction value of nearly $800k.

Below is a chart illustrating MSTR’s performance over the past year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is one of the biggest holders, currently owning roughly 710K BTC after a recent buying spree in January. The average cost of its BTC sits at roughly $76k, which compares to BTC’s current price of roughly $89k.

APG Continues Momentum

APi Group shares have delivered a market-beating performance over the past year, gaining nearly 70% on the back of strong results led by favorable demand trends. A director scooped up 3k APG shares near mid-December at a total transaction cost of just under $120k, nearly doubling the position.

Business momentum was continued nicely throughout APG’s 2025 Q3 period, posting record results and lifting its FY25 outlook. Q3 sales totaled $2.1 billion, up +14.2% year-over-year and up +9.7% organically. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.41, up +20.6% year-over-year. Net income of $93 million was a record, up +34.8% from the same period last year.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All stocks above – Micron MU, MicroStrategy MSTR, and APi Group APG – have seen recent insider activity.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

