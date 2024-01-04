Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks

Market participants closely follow insider activity, as the transactions can reflect current sentiment surrounding the trajectory of the business. Of course, investors also typically get a confidence boost upon seeing an insider swoop in for a buy.

Insiders are defined as a company's officers, directors, or someone controlling at least 10% of a company's equity securities. To little surprise, many strict rules apply to insiders. And they typically have a holding horizon longer than most, a critical aspect to be aware of.

As of late, the insiders of several companies, including FedEx FDX, Dollar Tree DLTR, and Nucor NUE, have acquired shares. Let’s take a closer look.

FedEx

FedEx provides an extensive portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently, and managed collaboratively.

A director recently made a splash, acquiring 200 shares at a total transaction value of roughly $50k.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is an operator of discount variety stores, offering a wide range of quality everyday general merchandise in many categories.

A director recently made a massive purchase of roughly 740k shares at a total transaction value of nearly $100 million.

Nucor

Nucor is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel decks, and cold-finished bars in the United States.

An insider of Nucor scooped up 1000 shares in late December, with the total transaction totaling approximately $175k.

Bottom Line

It’s easy to understand why investors closely follow insider activity, as it can provide a snapshot of current sentiment surrounding a company's future.

An insider buy is undoubtedly a positive, whereas a sell could carry negative undertones in certain situations.

And for those seeking stocks insiders are diving into, all three above FedEx FDX, Dollar Tree DLTR, and Nucor NUE – fit the criteria nicely.

