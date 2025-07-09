Insider Transaction: Maria Smith Sells $2.33M Worth Of Oracle Shares

Disclosed on July 8, Maria Smith, EVP at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $2,329,897.

Oracle shares are trading down 0.54% at $233.22 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 70.19% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oracle's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.22.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 54.03 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 11.71 , Oracle's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Oracle's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 31.43, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

