Insider Trading: 3 Recent Large-Cap Purchases

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.

An insider is an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses internal information because of their relationship with the company. It’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Several companies – Starbucks SBUX, Casey’s General Stores CASY, and Dollar General DG – have seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Starbucks

A director of Starbucks recently made a small splash, acquiring 380 SBUX shares at a total transaction cost of nearly $35k.

Woes in China have been felt heavily by Starbucks, with its recent quarterly print again confirming the trend – China comparable store sales fell 14% alongside a 7% decline in both average ticket and comparable transactions.

Still, shares popped following news earlier in the year that Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol would be replacing Laxman Narasimhan as CEO of the company, perhaps ushering in a new period of growth for the company.

Dollar General

A director of DG recently stepped up, acquiring 1k shares at a total transaction value of just above $80k. Still, investors should proceed with caution, with its current negative earnings outlook pushing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors would be better off waiting for positive earnings estimate revisions, which would support positive near-term price action.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Casey’s General Stores

A director purchased roughly 270 CASY shares in late September, with the transaction totaling roughly $100k and significantly upping the director’s exposure. The stock has been red-hot over recent years thanks to robust quarterly releases but has recently consolidated, up 84% overall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All stocks above – Starbucks SBUX and Casey’s General Stores CASY, and Dollar General DG – have seen recent insider activity.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.