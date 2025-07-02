Insider Selling at NVIDIA Could Turn Into an Opportunity

When investors examine capital flows for a given stock or industry, they focus primarily on the buying side of the equation, as it is the easiest to analyze. When anyone, whether institutions or insiders, buys a stock, the primary purpose is typically to make a profit when the price starts to increase. However, the other side of this theme, the selling, can be a lot more confusing than the buying.

Market participants will sell stock for several reasons, be it profit taking, tax, portfolio restructuring, or even stock options being exercised. With this in mind, not all selling activity can (nor should) be taken as a bearish indicator, despite everyone else in the market seeing it this way. Today, investors can explore this concept through one of the market’s most popular and exciting names in the technology sector.

Throughout June and July 2025, insider selling of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares increased, sending the stock lower by a significant amount before market forces intervened to drive a recovery back to previous highs.

Whether this is a sign of market complacency or a recognition that not all insider selling is bearish is up for debate. Understanding the fundamentals of the market can help settle that debate.

Why NVIDIA Keeps Pushing Higher

After a decline of 5.3% to end the month of June 2025, NVIDIA has quickly recovered to 97% of its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum in a deep bull market theme. However, concerns are starting to arise regarding CEO Jensen Huang's sale of up to $11.8 million of NVIDIA stock during this period.

Accompanying the CEO’s decision to sell some stock, director A. Brooke Seawell sold just under $16 million worth of NVIDIA stock. Investors may never truly know why these insiders sold NVIDIA stock, especially as it delivered a one-year performance of up to 27.5% and its momentum keeps bringing the stock to new all-time highs.

One factor everyone can lean on in the search for an answer is where NVIDIA sits right now in the broader semiconductor industry cycle. This industry typically operates through two cycles: a research and development phase to develop the next big launch and a sales cycle to capitalize on the fruits of the previous cycle and its efforts.

As it stands today, NVIDIA has now released its latest product, Blackwell, an industry-leading supercomputer that stands to keep NVIDIA at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to semiconductors. What comes next is the sales cycle for Blackwell, which has seen some positive momentum and subscriptions so far into the release.

Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached out to NVIDIA to acquire some Blackwell computers to further meet the country’s need for developing data centers and artificial intelligence. Outside of the UAE purchase, NVIDIA is now directly connected to the success of other big names in the technology space through Blackwell.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) have highlighted the capabilities that Blackwell can bring to their own businesses and the potential for the development of artificial intelligence moving forward. All told, investors could somewhat assume that the sales cycle for NVIDIA’s new product is in full swing, cooling down concerns about insider selling.

The Market’s Take on NVIDIA Stock

The initial clue investors can examine to assess market sentiment towards NVIDIA is the price movement. By trending closely into a new all-time high, NVIDIA shows investors that the bullish momentum is still in full swing, as future expectations for Blackwell revenue and earnings are being priced into today’s stock prices.

More than that, it seems that the insider selling failed to elicit a reaction from bearish traders, judging by the 9.8% decline in NVIDIA’s short interest over the past month alone. This is a clear sign of bearish capitulation as these sophisticated sellers understand insider selling isn’t always a negative sign in a stock.

More than bearish retreats, investors can look to the new ratings by Loop Capital’s analyst Amanda Barush. This analyst placed a continued Buy rating on NVIDIA as of late June 2025, this time also boosting the valuation targets to as high as $250 per share from her previous $175 view.

From today’s prices, this valuation would not only mean a new all-time high will be achieved, but also calls for as much as 60% upside potential in NVIDIA stock. Investors need to keep in mind that analysts are often cautious about setting their targets and ratings, lest they land on the wrong side of history and risk damaging their reputations and careers through a mistake.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.