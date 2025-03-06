Insider Sale: Insider at $EMO Sells 9,704 Shares

RESOURCES INC FRANKLIN, an insider at $EMO, sold 9,704 shares of the company on 01-08-2025 for an estimated $456,693. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $EMO stock.

$EMO Insider Trading Activity

$EMO insiders have traded $EMO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESOURCES INC FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 75,019 shares for an estimated $3,392,918 .

. CHRIS EADES sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,033,882

$EMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $EMO stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

