Insider Sale: Insider at $EMO Sells 9,704 Shares

RESOURCES INC FRANKLIN, an insider at $EMO, sold 9,704 shares of the company on 01-08-2025 for an estimated $456,693. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $EMO stock.
$EMO Insider Trading Activity
$EMO insiders have traded $EMO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RESOURCES INC FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 75,019 shares for an estimated $3,392,918.
- CHRIS EADES sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,033,882
$EMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $EMO stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 276,575 shares (+82.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,671,465
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 139,760 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,504,430
- MORGAN STANLEY added 114,341 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,321,430
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 70,774 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,293,821
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 70,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,259,615
- DELPHI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 62,757 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,920,710
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 56,303 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,620,341
