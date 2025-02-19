Insider Sale: Group President of $CAT Sells 2,425 Shares

Jason Kaiser, the Group President of $CAT, sold 2,425 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $860,147. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,275 shares of this class of $CAT stock.

$CAT Insider Trading Activity

$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459 .

. ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,973 shares for an estimated $5,942,426 .

. LANGE BOB DE (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,657 shares for an estimated $5,192,561 .

. CHERYL H JOHNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,639 shares for an estimated $2,028,107 .

. JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DANIEL M DICKINSON sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $543,400

WILLIAM E SCHAUPP (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 968 shares for an estimated $368,788

GERALD JOHNSON has made 3 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $110,273 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 2 shares for an estimated $766

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,215 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales.

on 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 09/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.