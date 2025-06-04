Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $AEP Sells 8,057 Shares

David Matthew Feinberg, the Executive Vice President of $AEP, sold 8,057 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $829,387. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,298 shares of this class of $AEP stock.

$AEP Insider Trading Activity

$AEP insiders have traded $AEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUINTON S LIES (Executive Vice President) sold 10,141 shares for an estimated $1,041,277

DAVID MATTHEW FEINBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 8,057 shares for an estimated $829,387

$AEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 890 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$AEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025

