Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $AEP Sells 8,057 Shares

David Matthew Feinberg, the Executive Vice President of $AEP, sold 8,057 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $829,387. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,298 shares of this class of $AEP stock.
$AEP Insider Trading Activity
$AEP insiders have traded $AEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUINTON S LIES (Executive Vice President) sold 10,141 shares for an estimated $1,041,277
- DAVID MATTHEW FEINBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 8,057 shares for an estimated $829,387
$AEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 890 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,570,941 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,466,723
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,323,569 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,436,384
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,537,453 shares (+7678.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $386,537,489
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,431,449 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,684,432
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 2,429,784 shares (+253.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,502,497
- FMR LLC added 2,382,353 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,319,712
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 2,294,844 shares (+240.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,757,603
$AEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$AEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
$AEP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025
