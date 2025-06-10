Insider Sale: Director at $OPY Sells 3,500 Shares

Paul M Friedman, a director at $OPY, sold 3,500 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $221,620. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,500 shares of this class of $OPY stock.
$OPY Insider Trading Activity
$OPY insiders have traded $OPY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL M FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $443,199.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $OPY stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 58,735 shares (+457.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,502,368
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 43,050 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,567,071
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC removed 38,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,467,465
- INVESCO LTD. added 37,284 shares (+864.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,223,244
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 33,433 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,993,609
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 20,366 shares (+581.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,214,424
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 16,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,467
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.