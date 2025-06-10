Insider Sale: Director at $OPY Sells 3,500 Shares

Paul M Friedman, a director at $OPY, sold 3,500 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $221,620. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,500 shares of this class of $OPY stock.

$OPY Insider Trading Activity

$OPY insiders have traded $OPY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL M FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $443,199.

$OPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $OPY stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

