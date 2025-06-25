Insider Sale: Director at $MAPS Sells 36,775 Shares

ANTHONY BAY, a director at $MAPS, sold 36,775 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $33,502. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 350,580 shares of this class of $MAPS stock.

$MAPS Insider Trading Activity

$MAPS insiders have traded $MAPS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN CAMIRE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 404,835 shares for an estimated $451,661 .

. DOUGLAS FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 248,225 shares for an estimated $300,134 .

. ANTHONY BAY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,451 shares for an estimated $54,108.

$MAPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $MAPS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

