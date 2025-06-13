Insider Sale: Director at $LPX Sells 1,179 Shares

Lizanne C Gottung, a director at $LPX, sold 1,179 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $105,544. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,838 shares of this class of $LPX stock.

$LPX Insider Trading Activity

$LPX insiders have traded $LPX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIZANNE C GOTTUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,679 shares for an estimated $389,281.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $LPX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.