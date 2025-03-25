Insider Sale: Director at $FNF Sells 2,400 Shares

Halim Dhanidina, a director at $FNF, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $155,433. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,316 shares of this class of $FNF stock.
$FNF Insider Trading Activity
$FNF insiders have traded $FNF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HALIM DHANIDINA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,200 shares for an estimated $309,013.
- SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $117,842
$FNF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of $FNF stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,245,878 shares (+390.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,083,590
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 1,725,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,895,113
- SOLEL PARTNERS LP removed 789,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,965,340
- INVESCO LTD. added 764,958 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,944,742
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 715,070 shares (+99.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,144,029
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 672,323 shares (+135.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,744,213
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 581,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,669,830
$FNF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
$FNF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FNF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $70.0 on 11/08/2024
- Terry Ma from National Bank set a target price of $59.0 on 10/08/2024
