Insider Sale: CEO of $MCRI Sells 2,000 Shares

JOHN FARAHI, the CEO of $MCRI, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $211,560. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 560,110 shares of this class of $MCRI stock.

$MCRI Insider Trading Activity

$MCRI insiders have traded $MCRI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FARAHI (CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $211,560

$MCRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $MCRI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

$MCRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $92.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Zachary Silverberg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $89.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $92.0 on 04/23/2025

