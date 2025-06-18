Insider Sale: CEO of $CLOV Sells 20,450 Shares

Jamie L. Reynoso, the CEO of $CLOV, sold 20,450 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $58,487. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,196,401 shares of this class of $CLOV stock.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

