Insider Purchase: Interim CEO of $RMCF Buys 11,072 Shares

JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN, the Interim CEO of $RMCF, bought 11,072 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $21,356. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 1,713,426 shares of this class of $RMCF stock.

$RMCF Insider Trading Activity

$RMCF insiders have traded $RMCF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL has made 2 purchases buying 18,472 shares for an estimated $63,918 and 0 sales.

$RMCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $RMCF stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

