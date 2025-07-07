Insider Purchase: Insider at $BMACX Buys 9,887 Shares

James Frederic Clark, an insider at $BMACX, bought 9,887 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $149,985. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 9,887 shares of this class of $BMACX stock.

$BMACX Insider Trading Activity

$BMACX insiders have traded $BMACX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMACX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRIVATE CREDIT STRATEGIES LLC BLACKSTONE purchased 1,660,000 shares for an estimated $24,900,000

ZUBEN HEATHER VON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,666 shares for an estimated $250,000

JAMES FREDERIC CLARK purchased 9,887 shares for an estimated $150,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.