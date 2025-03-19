Insider Purchase: EVP of $CMT Buys 1,000 Shares

ERIC PALOMAKI, the EVP of $CMT, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $14,010. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 159,244 shares of this class of $CMT stock.

$CMT Insider Trading Activity

$CMT insiders have traded $CMT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L. DUVALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 48,540 shares for an estimated $794,545 .

. JOHN P ZIMMER (EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,700 shares for an estimated $349,742 .

. ERIC PALOMAKI (EVP,Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $28,000 and 0 sales.

$CMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CMT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

