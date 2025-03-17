Insider Purchase: Director at $XAIR Buys 990,000 Shares

Robert Carey, a director at $XAIR, bought 990,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $247,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.2%. Following this trade, they now own 4,066,864 shares of this class of $XAIR stock.

$XAIR Insider Trading Activity

$XAIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CAREY has made 3 purchases buying 2,476,626 shares for an estimated $994,712 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN A. LISI (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 1,476,626 shares for an estimated $744,662

MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $XAIR stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.