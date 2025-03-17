Insider Purchase: Director at $XAIR Buys 990,000 Shares

Robert Carey, a director at $XAIR, bought 990,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $247,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.2%. Following this trade, they now own 4,066,864 shares of this class of $XAIR stock.
$XAIR Insider Trading Activity
$XAIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT CAREY has made 3 purchases buying 2,476,626 shares for an estimated $994,712 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN A. LISI (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 1,476,626 shares for an estimated $744,662
- MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293
$XAIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $XAIR stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 7,142,199 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,560,478
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,334,409 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,195,385
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,611,515 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,228
- LASRY MARC removed 2,154,365 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $772,339
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 903,614 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $350,602
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 476,626 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,870
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 403,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $156,461
