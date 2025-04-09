Insider Purchase: Director at $WHF Buys 80 Shares

JOHN BOLDUC, a director at $WHF, bought 80 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $708. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 237,885 shares of this class of $WHF stock.

$WHF Insider Trading Activity

$WHF insiders have traded $WHF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BOLDUC has made 4 purchases buying 22,360 shares for an estimated $199,885 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WHF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $WHF stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.